LEWISTON — Rinck Advertising has announced the promotion of Nate Perkins to the position of digital project manager + senior manager of system technology. In this role, Perkins is responsible for planning and managing clients’ digital project lifecycle and ensuring projects are completed on time and on budget. He is also tasked with analyzing network data and infrastructure and oversees the development, installation, configuration, and administration of computer systems.

Since joining Rinck in 2015, Perkins has been a systems administrator, managing hardware and workstations, coordinating software and hardware upgrades. He manages domain and email systems, performs web server updates and backups, and executes client website updates.

Prior to Rinck, Perkins served as senior escalations specialist at Carbonite.

“We could not do what we do without Nate,” said Laura Rinck, president of Rinck Advertising. “Our hybrid work environment relies on technology and processes running smoothly, and Nate coordinates these projects seamlessly. We know he will be an asset as he takes on the additional responsibilities of digital project management.”

Perkins, who resides in Buckfield with his wife, is a 2011 graduate of the University of Maine at Fort Kent.