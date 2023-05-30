ELLSWORTH — Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency was recently named to The Hanover Insurance Group’s President’s Club, an elite group of independent insurance agencies from across the country.

The Hanover’s President’s Club agencies are recognized for delivering meaningful value to their customers with enhanced customer service and deep industry knowledge. The Hanover partners with a select group of 2,100 independent agents nationwide and only 5 percent are recognized with this distinction. This is the third consecutive year that Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency has been selected for this prestigious recognition.

Co-owner Patrick Maguire gives all the credit to his employees for this honor, “Our employees are local people who are committed to taking care of their friends and neighbors in the communities we serve. They take pride in building relationships with our customers and going above and beyond with their customer service. This award is a direct reflection of their efforts.” Maguire recently attended Hanover’s national conference where the agency received formal recognition for their selection to the company’s President’s Club.

Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency, with offices in Ellsworth, Bucksport, and Machias, is a full-service Independent Insurance Agency, owned by Patrick Maguire and Paul Tracy. The agency offers personal, business, life, and health insurance from a variety of carriers and has deep roots in the communities it serves in downeast Maine, dating back to 1864. Brown, Holmes & Milliken Agency is part of the Grindstone Financial Group, LLC, a group association of independent insurance agencies with more than twenty locations in Maine. More information is available at www.bhm-ins.com or by calling 207-667-2516.