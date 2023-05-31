A man was seriously injured after crashing into a mobile home that was being transported by truck in Wiscasset on Wednesday morning.

A 25-year-old Friendship man had been driving in a Ford Mustang on Bath Road at around 5:30 a.m., when he crossed the centerline and hit a mobile home being carried on a truck, according to police.

The truck driver reportedly saw the vehicle cross the centerline and attempted to move as far to the right as possible, but the Mustang struck the mobile home.

The vehicle went partially under the mobile home, before hitting the rear axles of the truck and ricocheting off the vehicle, police said. The mobile home was badly damaged, and had to be destroyed.

The Mustang driver was seriously injured and was transported via LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland. No other injuries were reported.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.