PORTLAND — Cheverus High School in Portland will celebrate its 105th Commencement on Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the Merrill Auditorium on 20 Myrtle Street in Portland.

The school has announced that Reagan Bossong is the 2023 valedictorian and Madison Hom is this year’s salutatorian. The top ten students, in alphabetical order and listed with college destination, are:

Reagan Bossong – University of Pennsylvania

Annabelle Brooks – Harvard University

Madison Bunnell-Parker – High Point University

Caoilinn Durkin – Trinity College – Dublin

Madeline Fowler – St. Anselm College

Madison Hom – University of Maine

Olivia McCartney – University of Maine

Visethreach Sothy – Fordham University

Elise Stromayer – Boston University

Dagan Youssouf – Dartmouth College

A Baccalaureate Mass and Awards Ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m. at the Cheverus campus on 267 Ocean Avenue in Portland.

An inclusive, Jesuit, Catholic college preparatory school, Cheverus teaches students to be people for and with others and to pursue intellectual, spiritual, physical, and personal excellence for the greater glory of God. The school exists to educate students according to the 500-year-old Jesuit tradition of excellence in education. The purposes and objectives of the school find their inspiration in the insights of the founder of the Jesuits, St. Ignatius of Loyola (1491-1556). Ignatius’ vision of the “magis” challenges the entire Cheverus community to seek the “greater good” and to embody this vision by becoming men and women for others.