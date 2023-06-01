HERMON — The Pine State Amateur Radio Club is proud to announce the highly anticipated Hermon Hamfest, taking place at Hermon High School on Saturday, June 3. This exciting event is a must-attend for all radio enthusiasts, offering a day filled with activities, demonstrations, an amateur radio equipment swap meet, and delectable food options.

Hermon Hamfest, organized by the esteemed Pine State Amateur Radio Club, is a celebration of all things amateur radio. Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest advancements in radio technology, connect with like-minded individuals, and foster a sense of camaraderie within the community.

The event will be held at Hermon High School, providing a convenient and accessible location for attendees. Doors will open at 8 a.m., and the festivities will continue until noon.

With a nominal admission fee of just $5, the Hermon Hamfest remains affordable for all interested individuals. This admission fee goes toward supporting the Pine State Amateur Radio Club’s ongoing initiatives to promote and preserve the hobby of amateur radio within the local community.

“We are thrilled to invite radio enthusiasts to the Hermon Hamfest,” said Tom Barrows, public information officer at Pine State Amateur Radio Club. “This event provides a unique opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the world of amateur radio, discover cutting-edge technologies, engage with fellow enthusiasts, and participate in the popular amateur radio equipment swap meet. Additionally, attendees will have the chance to grab a bite to eat throughout the event. We cannot wait to welcome everyone to this exciting gathering.”

The Hermon Hamfest promises a remarkable lineup of activities, including live demonstrations, networking opportunities, and the much-anticipated amateur radio equipment swap meet. This swap meet offers a fantastic platform for attendees to buy, sell, and trade various radio equipment and accessories, making it an ideal opportunity to expand one’s collection or find unique items.

For more information about the Hermon Hamfest, please visit https://n1me.org/.

The Pine State Amateur Radio Club is a dedicated community of amateur radio enthusiasts committed to fostering knowledge, promoting radio communications, and preserving the heritage of amateur radio. Through regular meetings, training sessions, and public events, the club encourages participation and growth within the hobby.