The Maine Association of REALTORS will host a statewide personal hygiene product collection drive to give back to our local communities and families. From June 5-7 nearly 50 real estate companies from York to Lincoln will open their doors as drop-off locations for personal care related product collection. With rising costs, the demand for these essential products has only grown, and the need is widespread.

The Maine Association of REALTORS is comprised of 6,200 REALTOR members and 375 affiliated industry partners representing each of Maine’s 16 counties. In a collaborative effort of seven different local REALTOR associations: York County Council of the Maine Association of REALTORS, Greater Portland Board of REALTORS, Maine Commercial Association of REALTORS, Mid-Coast Board of REALTORS, Kennebec Valley Board of REALTORS, Mountains to Shore Board of REALTORS and the Greater Bangor Association of REALTORS, this event is second annual collection drive following a highly successful Diaper Drive in 2022.



REALTORS are invested in the communities where they live and serve, are often involved in local activities, and are excited to be joining forces again this June to collect and deliver essential products. After collection, REALTOR volunteers will caravan the products to over 25 community non-profits organizations and schools across Maine to be distributed to families in need. A list of drop-off locations and the community non-profits being supported can be found at the Maine REALTORS website: https://www.mainerealtors.com/. Please join us!