WORCESTER, Massachusetts — A total of 2,054 undergraduate students achieved the criteria required for WPI’s spring 2023 dean’s list. The criteria differs from that of most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average (GPA). Instead, WPI defines the dean’s list by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.

Local honorees are:

Daniel Brower of Carmel, Class of 2025, majoring in interactive media and game development; and

Evan Smith of Brewer, Class of 2026, majoring in computer science.