An Old Town man was hospitalized after crashing a motorcycle near State Street on Wednesday night.

Cole Thomas, 18, was found with serious injuries after police spotted a motorcycle on its side with no rider at around 9 p.m. near Meadowbrook Road and State Street in Bangor, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.

Thomas was found about 200 yards away from the bike, and was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The crash was discovered after Bangor police attempted to stop a group of motorcyclists who were speeding on Union Street before heading northbound on Interstate 95. An officer followed the group to Hogan Road with his lights and sirens on.

The group appeared to be stopping, then accelerated again and headed toward State Street, according to McAmbley. The officer then discontinued the pursuit, “because of the excessive speed of the motorcyclists,” McAmbley said.

The officer continued down Hogan Road, then saw a lone motorcyclist on State Street headed toward Veazie, which the officer believed to be part of the group involved in the attempted stop, McAmbley said.

The officer turned down State Street and lost sight of the lone motorcyclist until the officer spotted Thomas’ motorcycle on its side on Meadowbrook Road.

Bangor detectives are investigating the incident, but believe speed was a factor.

Bangor police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Andrea Gurecki at andrea.gurecki@bangormaine.gov. Anonymous tips can also be given by calling 207-947-7382, extension 3.