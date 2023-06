A man from Peru who killed his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend has been resentenced to life in prison.

Mark Penley had his sentence vacated after appealing to the state supreme court.

The court ruled the judge made a mistake sentencing him to two life sentences.

He was sentenced again Wednesday to life in prison.

Penley shot and killed Heather Bickford and Dana Hill in their South Paris apartment on New Year’s Day in January 2019.