Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s to low 80s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
New mortgages in Maine’s biggest city plummeted this year
The total number of residential home loans in the first quarter in Greater Portland was down 56 percent from the same three-month period last year.
CMP agrees to spread its rate increase over 3 years
The first hike on July 1 will increase the overall electric bill by about $1.67 per month for the average Central Maine Power customer.
ALSO: State regulators sign off on rate hike for Versant Power customers
EMMC’s new president is taking lessons from The County to lead Bangor hospital
Gregory LaFrancois enters the role at a critical time for EMMC, which is one of Northern Light Health’s 10 hospitals around the state.
New owners take over Tall Pines long-term care complex in Belfast
Magnolia Assisted Living and Memory Care will be taking over Tall Pines, with plans to add more assisted living beds to the facility.
Ellsworth councilor’s confrontational style draws ire from other city officials
Steve O’Halloran, whose disagreements with other councilors has often been made public, has become a divisive figure in Ellsworth.
Janet Mills cuts ribbon on redesigned prison at center of dispute with Paul LePage
The redesigned Maine Correctional Center in Windham places an emphasis on rehabilitation and enhanced security.
Man shot by police in Alton was on probation when he allegedly beat a woman with a hammer
Djvan Carter was sentenced on May 5 to a year in prison, with all of it suspended, along with probation for a misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
What a VIP ticket for Maine’s Whoopie Pie Festival gets you
This year’s Whoopie Pie Festival is expected to draw at least 8.000 people to Dover-Foxcroft to indulge in the sweet treats.
Portland vintage car business will have red convertible featured in exclusive show
Andrew Furbush and Krystal Stone are celebrating the anniversary of the opening Motoresto Maine this month.
This small Maine town will house and feed thousands of eclipse spectators
The town of barely 6,000 Mainers could be flooded by up to 80,000 people to see the total solar eclipse next year.
How UMaine baseball turned its program around
Five years ago, the Black Bears lost 17 of their first 18 games and posted a 15-34 season record. Now, they’re NCAA Division I champions.
Why I create a personal village when camping
“Camping has always allowed me to create my own little bubble in nature where I can disconnect from the larger world,” Julia Bayly writes.
In other Maine news …
Bill would extend benefits of federal laws to Maine tribes
Maine supreme court hears arguments on whether Legislature can act on referendums
Man who sparked bomb fears at Canadian border says his actions were a cry for help
Maine man accused of stalking 8-year-old boy agrees to plea deal
$1K reward offered for information about vandalism at Maine police memorial
Deadly Waterville fire ruled accidental
2 seriously injured in head-on collision in North Yarmouth
Man seriously injured in Wiscasset crash involving mobile home in transit
Hundreds of asylum seekers will need to leave South Portland hotels by end of June
Maine Maritime names 1st head coach for women’s wrestling
Pair of juniors lead Bangor softball team to win over Brewer in regular season finale