Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 90s to low 80s from north to south, with sunny skies across the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The total number of residential home loans in the first quarter in Greater Portland was down 56 percent from the same three-month period last year.

The first hike on July 1 will increase the overall electric bill by about $1.67 per month for the average Central Maine Power customer.

ALSO: State regulators sign off on rate hike for Versant Power customers

Gregory LaFrancois enters the role at a critical time for EMMC, which is one of Northern Light Health’s 10 hospitals around the state.

Magnolia Assisted Living and Memory Care will be taking over Tall Pines, with plans to add more assisted living beds to the facility.

Steve O’Halloran, whose disagreements with other councilors has often been made public, has become a divisive figure in Ellsworth.

The redesigned Maine Correctional Center in Windham places an emphasis on rehabilitation and enhanced security.

Djvan Carter was sentenced on May 5 to a year in prison, with all of it suspended, along with probation for a misdemeanor domestic violence assault.

This year’s Whoopie Pie Festival is expected to draw at least 8.000 people to Dover-Foxcroft to indulge in the sweet treats.

Andrew Furbush and Krystal Stone are celebrating the anniversary of the opening Motoresto Maine this month.

The town of barely 6,000 Mainers could be flooded by up to 80,000 people to see the total solar eclipse next year.

Five years ago, the Black Bears lost 17 of their first 18 games and posted a 15-34 season record. Now, they’re NCAA Division I champions.

“Camping has always allowed me to create my own little bubble in nature where I can disconnect from the larger world,” Julia Bayly writes.

In other Maine news …

Bill would extend benefits of federal laws to Maine tribes

Maine supreme court hears arguments on whether Legislature can act on referendums

Man who sparked bomb fears at Canadian border says his actions were a cry for help

Maine man accused of stalking 8-year-old boy agrees to plea deal

$1K reward offered for information about vandalism at Maine police memorial

Deadly Waterville fire ruled accidental

2 seriously injured in head-on collision in North Yarmouth

Man seriously injured in Wiscasset crash involving mobile home in transit

Hundreds of asylum seekers will need to leave South Portland hotels by end of June

Maine Maritime names 1st head coach for women’s wrestling

Pair of juniors lead Bangor softball team to win over Brewer in regular season finale