A fire that left a man dead at a Waterville apartment building last week has been ruled accidental.

The fire started about 5:40 a.m. on May 22 in Elm Towers, a multistory apartment complex for older Mainers on Elm Street, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

That fire left three people injured and claimed the life of 65-year-old Ronald Kennerson, the Maine Department of Public Safety said last week.

Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the department, said Wednesday morning the fire has been ruled accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking material.

The building includes about 50 units. The Waterville Housing Authority manages the building, according to the Associated Press.

The fire prompted a “do not drink” order for Kennebec Water District customers after firefighting foam entered the drinking water system. It was lifted a day later.