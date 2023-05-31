HERMON – Principal Brian Walsh has announced the honor parts to the Hermon High School graduating Class of 2023. Commencement is taking place on Saturday, June 3 at 11 a.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

David Robichaud, son of David and Linda Robichaud of Hermon, has been named valedictorian of his graduating class. He will be attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall, majoring in mechanical engineering with a concentration in mathematics.

Robichaud

David has proven himself to be a dedicated student and his love for academics is evident through his remarkable achievements. David currently holds the position of president of the French Club as well as the president of Hermon’s Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society. He is a member of the Math Team and represented Hermon High School in the Maine State Math League Competition where he was the school’s top scorer. He is a distinguished member of the Honors Diploma program and the National Honor Society. His commitment to education has been recognized through his designation as an AP Scholar with Honor, a recipient of the National Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award, and a semi-finalist for the US Presidential Scholars Program. David has also successfully completed numerous AP courses and has an astounding 44 college credits through Hermon’s dual enrollment program, further demonstrating his exceptional intellectual capabilities.

Beyond his academic pursuits, David has had a strong impact on the community. He has dedicated his time and energy to helping others, serving as a French tutor for the past three years at Hermon High School and as a math tutor at All Saints Catholic School in Bangor. David has been an active member within his church community as an altar server at St. Paul the Apostle Parish since he was 8 years old and has volunteered for various events. David’s dedication to helping others has accumulated in over 550 hours of community service.

Autumn Perley, daughter of Sonia and Robert Perley of Carmel, has been named the salutatorian of her graduating class. She will attend the University of Maine in the fall with a double major in molecular and cellular biology and microbiology.

Perley

Autumn has dedicated herself to her academic studies and as a result, has earned the Maine Top Scholar Award from the University of Maine which covers all her tuition costs. She has also been recognized for her four years of honor roll grades, which include numerous honors, AP, and college classes. Further, she is an esteemed member of the Honors Diploma program which automatically guarantees her eligibility to the Honors College at the University of Maine. During her final year at Hermon High, Autumn went above and beyond by forgoing taking any classes at her high school and instead exclusively participating in classes at a college level and working concurrently. Thanks to this and her previous college pursuits, Autumn has accumulated 42 college credits as well as completed UMaine’s pre-med pathway.

Autumn is also involved in several extracurriculars in school, including Key Club, which she has participated in for three years. Additionally, Autumn is the treasurer of the National Honors Society and a member of the Student Council. She has also illustrated her devotion to her community, in particular with her ongoing volunteerism for her local church and 100-plus hours volunteered at Eastern Maine Medical Center.