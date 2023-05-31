Two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on collision between two vehicles in North Yarmouth on Wednesday.

At around 12:34 p.m., a northbound 2011 Kia Sorento driven by Lori-Lynne Wilcox-Robson of Yarmouth apparently crossed the centerline near 392 Walnut Hill Road and struck a southbound 2022 Toyota Corolla, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilcox-Robson, along with Katherine Wood of New Gloucester who had been driving the Toyota, were seriously injured in the crash, and both women were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Both women had been wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to officials. An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash can contact the Cumberland County Regional Communication Center at 207-893-2810.