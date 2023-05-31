BREWER, Maine — On a night where 14 senior softball players were honored at Coffin Field, it was a pair of Bangor High School juniors who wound up in the limelight.

Taylor Clark tossed a complete-game six-hitter and designated player Cassidy Richardson capped a six-run first inning rally with her first career homer, a two-run shot, as the Rams upended archrival Brewer 8-1 in their Class A North regular season finale.

Richardson also doubled for the Rams, who wound up 7-9 and will enter the playoffs with three wins in their last four games, including two in a row.

Brewer concluded a 10-6 regular season after absorbing its third straight loss.

Bangor avenged a 9-3 home setback to the Witches on May 15.

Each team had seven seniors that were recognized in a post-game ceremony.

“I felt good out there,” said Clark, who struck out eight and walked two while throwing 103 pitches, 62 for strikes. “I went into the game knowing I needed to have a good attitude all the way through. This is the first game I started in the regular season.”

Senior Raegan Sprague had been the starting pitcher and Clark would come on in relief.

Clark said it was one of her best outings of the season.

“I just drilled my fastball in there and threw a little curve in there every once in a while. Things are just coming together,” Clark said.

Bangor first-year coach Sophia Sciarappa agreed that Clark pitched well.

“Throughout the game, we talked and analyzed every batter and what was working and what wasn’t working,” Sciarappa said.

The Rams made just two errors behind her and one of them was her throwing error.

“Casey [Carter] was a vacuum at shortstop,” Clark said.

And her teammates staked her to an 8-0 lead, including the six-run first inning uprising.

Emmie Streams was hit by a pitch to start the game, and Cassidy Ireland walked before Casey Carter poked a single to left to load the bases.

Streams and Ireland scored when Taylor Coombs drilled a grounder off pitcher Morgan Downs’ glove and the first baseman dropped shortstop Jordan Doak’s throw.

Ashley Schultz grounded a single to center to deliver another run and a second run scored on an ensuing outfield throwing error.

Richardson then walloped her opposite-field homer over the right field fence.

“It felt pretty good,” said Richardson, who previously hit a homer during a preseason game. “I knew it was going to go far but I thought it was going to hit the fence.”

Downs settled down and pitched very well after that.

She pitched four scoreless innings before the Rams tacked on two in the sixth.

Carter drew a one-out walk and scored on Coombs’ double to right center.

“Before my double, Coach [Sciarappa] said we had only scored in the first inning and we needed some more runs. That was my mindset,” Coombs said.

Coombs eventually scored on a throwing error by the catcher on a steal of second by Schultz, who had been hit by a pitch.

“We did a really good job putting the ball in play today,” Sciarappa said.

Brewer scored its only run in the sixth on an infield error on the first baseman, a walk and singles by Hannah Reed and Jordin Williams.

On Williams’ RBI single, two Brewer baserunners wound up at third base and the lead runner was tagged out at home.

A strikeout ended the rally.

Richardson, Coombs and Schultz were repeat hitters for the Rams. Richardson had her double and homer and Coombs had a double and a single and Schultz singled twice.

Williams was Brewer’s lone repeat hitter with a pair of base hits and the only RBI.

Both teams will be involved in Class A North quarterfinal games next week. Bangor will be the seventh seed and it appears Brewer will be the fourth seed.