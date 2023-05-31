HALLOWELL — Those engaged in or simply interested in all aspects of ministries to the incarcerated are invited to attend a special Prison Ministry program on Friday, June 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hall of Sacred Heart Church on 7 Summer Street in Hallowell. The program will be livestreamed for remote participation as well.

The event draws those who minister in Maine’s jails and prisons, others who minister to those returning to society, individuals who support families of incarcerated persons, and people who wish to discover ways in which they can help the ministry and learn about the various aspects that flow from Jesus’ call to visit the imprisoned.



Participants will include Bishop Robert Deeley and Christy Williams, the senior manager of Catholic Charities USA’s Social Policy and Government Affairs department.

“Our mission is, by our very presence, to bring the love of God to those we serve,” said Bishop Deeley. “In these cases, it is people who oftentimes feel unworthy. The presence of parishioners helps them to know of their worth and of their importance to us in the Church.”

“This rewarding ministry helps bring Jesus’ embodiment of unconditional love and true forgiveness to those who often find themselves cast out by society and living a life without much hope,” said Deacon Frank Daggett of Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry program.

The day is planned to be prayerful, informative, and both socially and spiritually refreshing. Lunch is included. Those interested in attending or participating online are asked to contact Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry at psm@ccmaine.org.

Over the last decade, more than 125 parishioners across Maine have worked with inmates at Maine’s correctional facilities. Funded by the Catholic Appeal, Prison Ministry responds to Jesus’ call to visit the imprisoned and help them understand the riches of redemption God has intended for all. Parishioners participate in a variety of ways, including on parish prison ministry teams that meet with inmates for faith sharing opportunities at county jails or prisons; in prayer groups that pray for those who are incarcerated, their journey towards healing and wholeness, their communities, and for the victims and others affected by their crimes; as advocates who talk and write to legislators about supporting policies that uplift the dignity of the human person for those who are or were incarcerated; and as donors of religious materials. To learn more about prison ministry in the Diocese of Portland, including ways you can help, visit www.portlanddiocese.org/prison-ministry.