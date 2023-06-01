Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

As a local union officer, I understand how important it is to have a U.S. Department of Labor that actually fights for workers instead of corporations.

President Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Labor, Julie Su, is a passionate advocate for worker’s rights and would be a tremendous asset to have representing working people in the DOL.

During her time as secretary of the California Labor and Workforce Development Agency, Su helped implement landmark legislation to stem the rising tide of assaults on healthcare workers, helped workers stand up to wage theft, and backed workers as they sought basic workplace protections. Imagine what she could do for workers on a national level.

Our senators, Angus King and Susan Collins, must vote to confirm Su — the working people of Maine will surely benefit if they do!

David Hebert

Madawaska