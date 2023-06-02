SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country FCU marked May’s designation as ‘Older Americans Month’ with a significant contribution to Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s ‘Meals on Wheels’ program. The credit union presented a $3,500 contribution to the agency, which will provide more than 500 meals to homebound seniors in Cumberland and York County.

“With more attention focused on ‘National Older Americans Month’ in the beginning of May, we wanted to mark the conclusion of the month by making a contribution that can make a positive impact moving forward after the designation has passed. Through our commitment to ‘Local Helping Local’, Town & Country is about more than providing financial services but it is also about making a difference in our community in other ways. Food insecurity is a significant issue among far too many Mainers and our seniors are among the most vulnerable. At almost 14 percent, Maine’s senior food insecurity rate is the 12th highest rate in the nation and the worst in Northern New England. This was an opportunity to not only provide support to help provide meals to older adults but also draw attention to the tremendous need that exists,” explained Jon Paradise, SVP at Town & Country.

According to Megan Walton, CEO of SMAA, “The Meals on Wheels program of the Southern Maine Agency on Aging is the first line of defense to help prevent hunger and improve nutrition levels of homebound older adults in southern Maine. Meals on Wheels provides not only a nutritious meal and a crucial safety check, but a friendly visit from a volunteer as well. Sometimes our Meals on Wheels driver is the only person the recipient sees all day. SMAA continues to experience record-high participation in its Meals on Wheels program. In order to respond to this need and operate our program without a wait list, we are relying on increased philanthropic support of our individual donors, corporations, and foundations. We are grateful for the support of Town & Country.”



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. In 2022, Town & Country was named ‘Best Credit Union in the 207’ and ‘Best Mortgage Lender in the 207’ and is the only Maine credit union to be designated as one of Maine’s ‘Best Credit Unions’ by Forbes in three out of the past five years, the credit union has $540 million in assets, and is part of the largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.