BELFAST – Waldo County Technical Center honored its highest achieving students from the 2022-23 school year on May 17, by inducting them into the National Technical Honor Society. The ceremony was held at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast and was presided over by Travis Wood, WCTC’s director and Bonnie Kein, advisor and WCTC’s student services coordinator.

National Technical Honor Society members must be juniors or seniors currently enrolled at WCTC with a 93 percent grade point average at the Tech Center and an 85 percent average or better from their partner school. They must have exemplary attendance and have no disciplinary referrals from either school. They must exhibit the seven attributes valued by NTHS: skill, honesty, service, responsibility, scholarship, citizenship, and leadership.

Students from all of Waldo County’s high schools were inducted this spring. From Belfast Area High School: Gabriella Genthner and Charlemagne Guzman, both in culinary arts, and Lauren Hall from the CNA program. From Mount View High School: Jasmine Herrera from culinary arts, Deaglan Macleod from automotive technology, Madison Oliver, Ivory Spaulding, and Sydney Vogel, all from CNA, and Benjamin Richards from electrical trades. From Searsport District High School: Colby Treat from computer careers.

Returning members are: Mikayla Berry (graphic design, MVHS), Brigham Graf (welding technology, BAHS), Joshua HIlls (welding technology, MHVS), Sean Paige (auto collision, homeschooled), Kyle Payson (electrical trades, BAHS), and Kricket Thompson (culinary arts, MVHS).