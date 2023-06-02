If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

The pastor at Resurrection Church in Rockport has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Raymond Chang, 36, of Union was charged with felony unlawful sexual contact and misdemeanor unlawful sexual touching, according to the Courier Gazette.

Chang is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl multiple times from when she was 12 to 14 years old, the Gazette reported.

Chang’s bail was set at $2,500 at his initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

He also was ordered to wear a GPS monitor, have no contact with the victim or her mother, and to have no unsupervised contact with people younger than 18, according to the newspaper.