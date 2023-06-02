The Portland Board of Public Education is expected to confirm Ryan Scallon as its choice for the next school superintendent at its next meeting on Tuesday.

Scallon is currently an assistant superintendent in the Philadelphia school district. He’s expected to start officially overseeing Portland’s schools on July 1.

Scallon holds a business degree from the Wharton business school, a master’s degree in education in school administration from the University of Pennsylvania, and has experience as a teacher, principal and district administrator in Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

This decision comes after a six-month nationwide search that began with 47 applicants. The two finalists were, Scallon and Eric Moore.

Scallon will succeed Xavier Botana, who retires this month after seven years with the district.

Neither of the interim co-superintendents who replaced Botana, Melea Nalli and Aaron Townsend, applied for the position.

“The past months have been a time of transition for the district, but I believe Dr. Scallon’s skills and expertise will put us on a steady course so that we can continue to make progress toward realizing our Portland Promise goals,” Townsend said.

“My wife, kids and I are excited to join a district that has a vision for academic excellence for all students. As a former principal and teacher, I know that the school is the unit of change in a district. I look forward to partnering with the Board, staff, teachers, students and families to achieve this vision together,” Scallon said.

Scallon is married to a former teacher who is now director of a pre-service residency program for teachers and has three children. His annual salary will be $200,000.