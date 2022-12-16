Xavier Botana, the superintendent of the Portland Public Schools system, intends to resign from the position amid ongoing payroll issues that have plagued the district for weeks.

Botana will offer his resignation to the Portland Board of Public Education on Friday, months before his planned retirement in June 2023, according to Tess Nacelewicz, a spokesperson for Portland schools.

The resignation comes after the district experienced widespread payroll issues that have affected salary distribution since October, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The payroll issues resulted in some employees receiving late or inaccurate paychecks, while some employees were not paid at all, the Press Herald reported. At least 140 employees within the Portland school district reported issues with their paychecks since October.

Many of those employees attended a Dec. 6 school board meeting to express that they had lost trust and faith in the district, the Portland newspaper reported.

Botana cited the ongoing payroll issues as the reason chose to step away from the position.

“As you know, the past six weeks have been extremely difficult for the Portland Public Schools,” Botana said on Friday. “While I have worked tirelessly to find solutions and we reached an agreement with the [Portland Education] Association regarding next steps to ensure that all staff are paid accurately and on time, I think it is in the district’s best interest that I step aside and allow new leadership to bring closure to these matters.”

The board will vote whether to accept Botana’s resignation on Friday evening. If the resignation is accepted, Botana will leave the position on Jan. 31, 2023, or when an interim superintendent is found.