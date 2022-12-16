Healthy Acadia is continuing its partnership with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services in providing important medical supplies to our communities during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As part of this partnership, the nonprofit community health organization has added a limited number of pulse oximeters to their COVID-19 resource distribution program, which also includes N95 masks and at-home rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits.

Pulse oximeters measure the amount of oxygen in the blood, as well as the rate at which a person’s heart is beating. Both of these numbers are useful for determining whether or not someone should go to the hospital. Given the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent surge in other respiratory viruses such as influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus, these pieces of medical equipment are useful for monitoring the condition of those who are sick. This is particularly important for those who are immunocompromised, have airway and lung disease such as COPD or emphysema, or heart disease, or are otherwise at high risk for severe symptoms or life-threatening outcomes from respiratory illness or infection. Talk with your doctor about your risk.

To request resources, visit healthyacadia.org and click the Need Help? Button at the top of the page, or use the direct links below.

To request a pulse oximeter, please go to bit.ly/ha-pulse-ox

To request N95 masks, please go to bit.ly/ha-n95-masks.

To request rapid at-home COVID-19 antigen tests, please go to bit.ly/cvd-tests.

For more information about masks, the COVID vaccines, and COVID-19 in general, find Healthy Acadia on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok. For specific questions, please contact Healthy Acadia’s Vaccine Equity Team at nina.duggan@healthyacadia.org or 207–271-6023.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build vibrant communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.