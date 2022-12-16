-When someone loses a loved one it is never easy and coping at times may be a struggle. It can be helpful, amid great grief, to withdraw from the world for a few hours and rest with God. In that spirit, grief ministry programs are being planned for churches in Portland, Brunswick, and Newcastle, where participants will find friendly, caring groups who will walk alongside them offering support, comfort, and guidance as they struggle through one of life’s most difficult experiences.

Portland

St. Peter Parish in Portland will host “Morning Retreats for the Grieving Soul” on every third Saturday of the month from 9:30 to 11 a.m. The group will meet in the Monsignor DiMingo Hall at the church, located on 72 Federal Street. The retreats offer “a respite space for you to be with God” and guide participants through a centuries-old meditative prayer where God will speak to them through his living Word. In this quiet sanctuary, participants can contemplate the healing Word of God who loves them. For more information, contact the parish at 207-773-7746.

Brunswick

In an effort to accompany those in need on this portion of their life journey, All Saints Parish in Brunswick will start a grief support group on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. The group will meet at St. Charles Borromeo Church, located on 132 McKeen Street in Brunswick. If you are interested or have questions about participation, call Tricia Smith at 207-798-2371.

Newcastle

If you have suffered the loss of someone close to you in the past, the St. Patrick Church community in Newcastle would like to offer its caring support through a grief support group. The quality of support during mourning has a major influence on the capacity to heal. The group will be facilitated by John Nolan and Debby Carroll. If you are interested in joining or know someone who could benefit, contact Martha Corkery at martha.corkery@portlanddiocese.org or 207-725-2624.