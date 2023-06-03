Friends of Sears Island’s annual Summer Solstice by the Sea celebration will be held on Wednesday, June 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sears Island! We are very pleased to announce that Sundog Solar of Searsport will be our exclusive sponsor. Bring the whole family for an evening of merriment to celebrate the start of summer! We’ll have live traditional music by the fiddlers and other musicians of Sea Strings Orchestra, readings about the solstice, a festive procession on the causeway, face painting, sidewalk chalk, giant bubbles, a nature-themed StoryWalk on the Homestead Trail, a “Rest and Read” area provided by the Carver Memorial Library, and a children’s activity with the Penobscot Marine Museum. Dress to celebrate summer with a flower crown or tropical shirt, or whatever means summer to you! Purchase dinner and soft drinks from Papa’s Smokehouse food truck, ice cream from Stone Fox Farm Creamery, or bring your own picnic. This event is free and open to all, but a suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family will support Friends of Sears Island’s education and conservation programs.

Please bring blankets or lawn chairs for your comfort and be prepared to carry out what you carry in. No grills or open fires are permitted on Sears Island. Please leave your pets at home. Porta-potties are available near the island gate. Sears Island is located at the end of Sears Island Road, off Route 1, just east of Searsport village. Parking will be along the causeway; please park along the guardrail facing the island. In the event of poor weather, check our Facebook page (facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland) to learn if the event is canceled.