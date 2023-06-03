A Brunswick man was arrested on Friday evening after he reportedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham.

David Stafford’s vehicle was spotted entering the departure ramp at mile marker 37 at around 9:55 p.m., where he continued southbound in the northbound lane, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

An officer drove to meet the vehicle, encountering Stafford head-on near mile marker 34 in the northbound lane, where the vehicle drove by, southbound into northbound traffic, at around 78 miles per hour.

The officer then caught up to Stafford’s vehicle at around mile marker 33, where the vehicle was immobilized, Moss said.

The 40-year-old was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, and was arrested and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail. Stafford has been charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, driving to endanger and failing to stop for law enforcement.

No other drivers were injured on Friday night.