Credit unions across the state are coming together to support the fourth annual $100,000 Ending Hunger Challenge. This initiative kicked off June 1 with a goal to raise $100,000 in 30 days for Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger. Proceeds from the monthlong fundraiser will support Good Shepherd Food Bank, local community food pantries, and meal sites. In addition to raising money, the Campaign hopes the effort will motivate others to work with Maine’s credit union network to address the systemic barriers that are preventing many Mainers from accessing the healthy food they need to thrive.

“As part of our longstanding commitment to reduce hunger and promote financial wellbeing for all Mainers, we are bringing back our $100,000 Challenge in time for National Hunger Awareness Month,” shared Todd Mason, president/CEO of the Maine Credit Union League. “While we’ll work hard over the next 30 days to reach our $100,000 goal, we know fundraising is only one part of the long-term solution to address hunger in our state. Ongoing work with our Ending Hunger by 2030 partners is critical for creating opportunities in local communities that help Mainers achieve financial stability, which will help end the cycle of hunger.”

As part of the Challenge, financial institutions, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to make a secure online donation to Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger (https://campaignforendinghunger.org/) to benefit local food pantries and meal sites. Some credit unions also are accepting donations at their branches. Twenty-five percent of all funds raised online will directly benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“This is our fourth Challenge, and I’m hopeful that we’ll reach our fundraising goal like we have in years past,” shared Scott Johnsen, chief relationship officer at the Maine Credit Union League. “We don’t take anything for granted and recognize that everyone is facing high grocery, fuel, and utility costs. People and businesses might not be in the position to give like they have in prior years, but it is important to remember that a little goes a long way. Two dollars can provide a meal for a family of four — that’s less than a cup of coffee. We hope people will take our challenge and donate what they can, then challenge someone else to do the same. All of it will add up and make a meaningful difference.”

All donations to Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger $100,000 Challenge are tax deductible. Both business and individual contributors will be listed on the Campaign’s website (with permission). You do not need to be a member of a Maine credit union to donate.

“The unwavering support and commitment of Maine’s credit unions in addressing food insecurity and promoting financial well-being for all Mainers is truly inspiring,” stated Ethan Minton, philanthropy advisor for Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. “The $100,000 Ending Hunger Challenge is a testament to Maine’s Credit Unions’ dedication and the impact they strive to make in our communities. By working together, they are not only raising vital funds but creating meaningful opportunities that pave the way towards a hunger-free future in Maine.”

Since 1990, the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger has raised over $12.3 million, including over $1,000,000 in food and cash contributions in 2022.

The Maine Credit Union League is a nonprofit, professional trade association that exists to serve Maine’s credit unions. Founded in 1938, the League’s mission is to help credit unions succeed and improve the financial lives of their members. As the trade association for Maine’s credit unions, the League provides advocacy, education, and other resources designed to assist credit unions in meeting the needs of their membership. For more information, visit http://www.mainecul.org.