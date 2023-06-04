York County’s four courthouses have been consolidated under one roof in Biddeford.

The dedication of the York Judicial Center happened on Friday morning.

The facility opened last month. It combines the Alfred, Biddeford, Springvale and York courthouses into one location on Elm Street.

Gov. Janet Mills joined Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill to make the dedication, saying she hopes the new facility will be welcoming for those seeking justice.

“It is my hope that these doors will welcome all comers and keep them safe,” Mills said. “Keep them believing in the state of Maine, believing in the democracy that keeps us all secure.”

There are 10 courtrooms in the facility with modernized security features throughout the building.