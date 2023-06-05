SKOWHEGAN – Build Maine brings together people participating in the act of building our towns and cities. The builders, funders, elected officials, engineers, lawyers, planners, finance institutions, and rule-makers converge to share best practices and aspirations for moving Maine forward within the political and economic climates of today.

Build Maine introduces cutting edge business practices and focused conversations with leaders in transportation planning, real estate development, and public service, demonstrating a breadth of knowledge we can apply locally.

Keynote speakers:

NATHAN PHILLIPS, Professor of Earth and Environment, Boston University

Boston, MA: Nathan will expose climate migration trends and why we should feel a sense of urgency here in Maine. Data on who is moving, to where, and when may surprise you.

NATHAN ALLEBACH, Owner, Allebach Communications, Souderton, PA: Nathan is a specialist in internet culture, advertising, and misinformation. He has found a new way to explain things like why people feel isolated in some places, while feeling excited and happy in others.

MAYOR JAMES BRAINARD, Mayor Carmel, Indiana: Mayor James Brainard has been leading Carmel for seven terms, with a focus on building place and building tax base, as part of one cohesive economic development strategy.

Concurrent workshops and tours featuring topics about public spaces, policy, housing, and land banking will fill the two-day conference.

Venue: Newspaper Building, 185 Water Street, Skowhegan, Maine

Build Maine is co-hosted by the Maine Downtown Center, the Maine Municipal Association (MMA), the Maine Real Estate & Development Association (MEREDA), New England Chapter of Congress of New Urbanism (CNU), and Main Street Skowhegan.

FMI: http://www.build-maine.com/ or contact Kristina Cannon, Main Street Skowhegan, 207.612.2571 or kristina@mainstreetskowhegan.org.