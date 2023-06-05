The Sandy River Festival, a celebration of the natural beauty and rich history of the Sandy River, is coming back to Strong for the first time since 2008! The festival will be held on June 10 along the banks of the Sandy River at the Legion Field in and will feature fun activities, live music and more.

“We hope people across the region will join us for this fun celebration of value that the Sandy River brings to our communities,” said Andrew Bracy, member of the volunteer group of local residents organizing the revival of the event.

There are a wide range of activities on and off the river to entertain people of all ages:

Paddle 9 miles along the Sandy River from Strong to Fairbanks, with shuttle provided (PFDs required per Mainer law)

Log rolling, boom run, and canoe competitions

Fly casting lessons and fly tying demonstrations with local experts

Presentation by Maine’s Poet Laureate, storytelling with local author Karen Calloway, and music from the Sandy River Ramblers

Inner tube float for kids

A visit by legendary Maine Guide Fly Rod Crosby

Great Grub Food Truck

Strong Fire Department BBQ

Updates on the activities and more will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.



“We’re really excited to be bringing back this popular community event to celebrate the amazing natural resources available to residents and visitors in Franklin County,” said Kathleen Doyon, member of the organizing committee.

Sponsors of the event include the Town of Strong and Natural Resources Council of Maine.

For additional information, email vtu155@gmail.com or call 207-684-4429.