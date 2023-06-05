The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has reopened its Lewiston office.

That office on Main Street was closed in early February after a severe cold snap caused “significant” water and electrical damage, according to Jackie Farwell, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reopened the office on Thursday, and it is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some parts of the office remain closed to allow for ongoing repairs over the coming weeks.