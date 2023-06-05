Firefighters douse the smoky remnants of a Days Inn in Kittery on May 17. The body of a person found during a fire investigation was identified Monday as 57-year-old Daniel Clarke of Manassas, Virginia. Credit: Ben McCanna / Portland Press Herald via AP

A 57-year-old Virginia man has been identified as the person killed in the devastating fire at Days Inn in Kittery last month.

The remains of Daniel Clarke of Manassas, Virginia, were discovered on May 18, a day after the blaze destroyed the hotel. The state chief medical examiner’s office identified Clarke as the victim Monday.

Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien said after the fire that the building was a total loss. Smoke from the fire could be seen from more than a mile away.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Paul Koenig is chief digital editor at the Bangor Daily News. He previously spent six years at Maine magazine, as managing editor and then editor. Before that he worked at Old Port magazine, Mainebiz and...