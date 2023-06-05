A 57-year-old Virginia man has been identified as the person killed in the devastating fire at Days Inn in Kittery last month.

The remains of Daniel Clarke of Manassas, Virginia, were discovered on May 18, a day after the blaze destroyed the hotel. The state chief medical examiner’s office identified Clarke as the victim Monday.

Kittery Fire Chief David O’Brien said after the fire that the building was a total loss. Smoke from the fire could be seen from more than a mile away.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.