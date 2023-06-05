Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

June Pride month feels different this year. The typical anti-gay sentiment seems to have decreased, perhaps because there are now so many gay and lesbian marriages — some that have been highly visible among prominent personalities. However, the trans community has been targeted with legislation and political statements in ways reminiscent of the historic McCarthy-era attacks on homosexuals in the 1950s. Where is our Margaret Chase Smith today?

As a retired psychologist who has personally seen the changes from the 1950s to today, I am deeply saddened by the suffering now being imposed on trans and gender-questioning youth and also on their families, caregivers, medical professionals and clinics. We know that puberty blockers, gender-affirmative care and supportive resources prevent unnecessary suffering and save lives.

Imagine if your child is receiving medical treatment for a life-changing condition and the Legislature suddenly orders their treatment tapered off and ended. Why should elected politicians make medical decisions about someone else’s life or the life of their children?

And why are drag performances suddenly a threat? Didn’t Jonathan Winters dress up in drag on popular family TV years ago?

President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s famous quote“the only thing we have to fear is fear itself” is more true today than ever.

It will be good for us to “don our gay apparel” and celebrate June Pride and laugh and rejoice and let people be who they want or need to be. Humor is one antidote to fear.

Douglas Kimmel

Hancock