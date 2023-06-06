WATERVILLE — Thomas College is pleased to announce a partnership with Security Associates, a comprehensive security services company, in Hamilton, Bermuda, to extend graduate education to all its employees.

The partnership, which offers a generous tuition discount for selected Thomas online graduate programs, is intended to attract and support the professional growth of Security Associate’s more than 200 employees.

“We have a strong commitment to our employees to provide opportunities for growth whenever we can. Partnering with Thomas College is an amazing way to do just that, giving our employees access to further their education and training. We are excited to see the growth for everyone who partakes,” said Security Associates Chief Executive Officer Carlton Crockwell.

“We’ve partnered with almost a dozen organizations in the US to offer their employees discounted graduate program opportunities and we’re excited to partner with our first international organization,” said Thomas College Senior Director of Graduate and Professional Studies Mikaela Ziobro.

Thomas College is the alma mater of many Bermudians since the 1980’s. Recent alumni include Shaquille Trott M.B.A. ‘16 and London Steede-Jackson M.B.A. ’18.

Trott, a Risk and Capital Analyst at Catalina Re, an insurance company in Bermuda, earned his MBA from Thomas College in 2016. He said his MBA “gave me a head start. I came out of college with the tools that a lot of people have to learn on the job. This helped me to stand out and move up fairly quickly.”

Steede-Jackson, an Assistant Broker on the path to become a Broker, graduated with his MBA from Thomas College in 2018. He had a great experience with the master’s program here saying, “I would encourage everyone, if possible, to take the master’s program at Thomas. The professors are amazing and really work with you to achieve this degree from an amazing institution.”

Thomas College offers five online MBA programs and certificates of advanced study with concentrations in cybersecurity, human resource management, and project management.

For more information on Thomas College’s graduate degree programs or becoming an employer partner, please visit Thomas.edu/gps.