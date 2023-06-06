A Hartland man was killed Sunday evening in a crash in Madison.

Steven Young, 42, and 55-year-old Paul Pronteau of Sand Coulee, Montana, were driving north in a 2000 GMC pickup truck on Route 201, south of the White School House Road intersection, about 6:45 p.m. when they left the road, struck a storage building and rolled over, according to Michael Mitchell, chief deputy of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Young was partially ejected from the truck and died at the scene, Mitchell said Monday.

Pronteau wasn’t injured and declined medical attention, Mitchell said.

Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.