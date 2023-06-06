Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here.
Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Maine bill partially decriminalizing prostitution faces new backlash
Buying sex would remain illegal with increased penalties for those who solicit sex from minors or people with mental disabilities.
How these similar-sounding Maine towns got their names
Why does Maine have a Searsport and a Searsmont as well as a Dixfield and Dixmont?
Belfast police will increase traffic enforcement this summer
“It doesn’t always have to be just writing tickets,” Belfast’s police chief said. “Our job out there is to change driver behavior.”
Hermon High students will need parental consent for books with sexual content
Books identified as having sexual content will be placed on a reserve shelf behind the library’s circulation desk.
A canopy of multicolored umbrellas may shade this downtown Bangor street
The art installation is intended to draw more attention and foot traffic to a frequently overlooked part of downtown Bangor and the small businesses there.
Monson restaurant wins prestigious James Beard Award
Another Maine establishment was also honored with a James Beard America’s Classic award given to family-owned restaurants open for at least a decade.
Acadia seeks bids to design housing in park for seasonal employees
Construction on the project could start as early as next year.
UMaine baseball’s future is bright after a stellar season
The University of Maine had a breakthrough baseball season winning 32 games, the most since 2013.
Cloudy, wet weather is a perfect time to give your flowers a photoshoot
A little water can give already gorgeous flowers a bit of added sparkle.
How to stop squirrels from moving into your house and burning it down
“There is no critter more out to burn your house down than a squirrel,” one expert said.
Watch how this Maine hummingbird showers in the rain
The Mainer who captured the video says she’d never seen anything like it before.
We braved the menacing waves of Whetstone Falls
“The river was almost three times higher than any of us had experienced, and the Class III falls would be a challenge,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.
Graduates should take the advice of a woman who can’t talk
“Whether they are spoken by mouth or by machine, words have consequences. They can spark humility and acceptance or hatred,” BDN Down East contributor R.J. Heller writes.
In other Maine news …
A top Maine Democrat’s big budget threat looks emptier by the day
The most vulnerable Mainers may be at risk within probate courts
Bangor may get a 2nd Taco Bell location
In Washington County, getting from here to there isn’t so simple
Washington state native brings love of coffee to Aroostook
Presque Isle coworking space is attracting visitors and students
Caribou man could face 10 years for drug trafficking
Groundbreaking ceremony held for New Balance’s factory expansion
DHHS reopens Lewiston office after repairing damage from February cold snap
Rare orange lobster caught off Maine coast
Dog killed in Woolwich collision
Virginia man identified as victim of deadly Kittery hotel fire
Production of Maine’s official state berry dips in the face of drought
Former UMaine interim head coach Greg Cronin hired to lead Anaheim Ducks