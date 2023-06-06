Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to mid-60s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. See what weather is in store for the rest of the day here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Buying sex would remain illegal with increased penalties for those who solicit sex from minors or people with mental disabilities.

Why does Maine have a Searsport and a Searsmont as well as a Dixfield and Dixmont?

“It doesn’t always have to be just writing tickets,” Belfast’s police chief said. “Our job out there is to change driver behavior.”

Books identified as having sexual content will be placed on a reserve shelf behind the library’s circulation desk.

The art installation is intended to draw more attention and foot traffic to a frequently overlooked part of downtown Bangor and the small businesses there.

Another Maine establishment was also honored with a James Beard America’s Classic award given to family-owned restaurants open for at least a decade.

Construction on the project could start as early as next year.

The University of Maine had a breakthrough baseball season winning 32 games, the most since 2013.

A little water can give already gorgeous flowers a bit of added sparkle.

“There is no critter more out to burn your house down than a squirrel,” one expert said.

The Mainer who captured the video says she’d never seen anything like it before.

“The river was almost three times higher than any of us had experienced, and the Class III falls would be a challenge,” BDN Outdoors contributor Ron Chase writes.

“Whether they are spoken by mouth or by machine, words have consequences. They can spark humility and acceptance or hatred,” BDN Down East contributor R.J. Heller writes.

In other Maine news …

A top Maine Democrat’s big budget threat looks emptier by the day

The most vulnerable Mainers may be at risk within probate courts

Bangor may get a 2nd Taco Bell location

In Washington County, getting from here to there isn’t so simple

Washington state native brings love of coffee to Aroostook

Presque Isle coworking space is attracting visitors and students

Caribou man could face 10 years for drug trafficking

Groundbreaking ceremony held for New Balance’s factory expansion

DHHS reopens Lewiston office after repairing damage from February cold snap

Rare orange lobster caught off Maine coast

Man killed in Madison crash

Dog killed in Woolwich collision

Man killed in Kittery crash

Virginia man identified as victim of deadly Kittery hotel fire

Production of Maine’s official state berry dips in the face of drought

Former UMaine interim head coach Greg Cronin hired to lead Anaheim Ducks