Colby College graduate Greg Cronin, who had two stints as an assistant hockey coach at the University of Maine before becoming the interim head coach, has been named the head coach of the National Hockey League’s Anaheim Ducks.

The 60-year-old Cronin was an assistant at UMaine from 1988-90 and 1993-95 before taking over for Shawn Walsh when he was suspended for a year due to NCAA violations. Cronin led the Black Bears to a 21-13-2 record and a berth in the Hockey East championship game during the 1995-96 season.

He led them to a 12-6-1 record over the second half of that season and a 9-7-1 mark over the first half of the 1996-97 campaign.

Cronin has spent 12 years as an assistant in the NHL and was the head coach of the Northeastern University Huskies for six seasons. He was named the Hockey East Coach of the Year in 2009.

He came to the Ducks after spending the past five seasons as the head coach of the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, going 164-104-30 and leading them to four playoff appearances in five seasons.

He was also a head coach for Bridgeport in the AHL.

He was a co-founder of the United States National Team’s Development program and was the director of player development and a head coach in the program.

He served as an assistant coach with the NHL’s New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs.