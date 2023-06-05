BANGOR — As part of Bangor Pride’s month-long schedule of activities, Health Equity Alliance, Northern Light Acadia Hospital, and Zillman Art Museum – University of Maine are teaming up to offer an informative discussion around the use of pronouns and why they are important to those in the LGBTQ+ community. The event is open to the general public and admission is free.

“Words Matter: A Panel on the Importance of LGBTQ+ Inclusive Language” will be held on Thursday, June 8 from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Zillman Art Museum-University of Maine located at 40 Harlow Street in downtown Bangor.

Set against the backdrop of Zillman Art Museum’s summer show, Nightlife NYC, 1977-2003, a reception will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. where attendees can enjoy the work of renowned photographer Meryl Meisler who captured the incredible crowds of diverse ages, races, ethnicities, sexual orientations, and gender identities taken at Studio 54 and other New York City nightclubs through the years.

A panel discussion will begin at 6:30 p.m. featuring Misty Richardson, LCSW (she/her), clinical supervisor, Pediatric Inpatient Services, Northern Light Acadia Hospital; Tracy Stanley (they/them), accommodations coordinator, University of Maine; and Orion Tucker (he/him), committee member, Bangor PRIDE Festival; and will be moderated by Jill Henderson (she/her), director of communications, Health Equity Alliance. A brief question and answer session will follow the panel presentation.

More information on the event may be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/206716378858390.