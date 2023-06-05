A Caribou resident could face at least 10 years in prison for drug trafficking in Penobscot and Aroostook counties.

John Miller, 22, pleaded guilty Monday at U.S. District Court in Bangor to conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Miller conspired with others in the trafficking scheme between January 2018 and December 2021, according to court records.

He is the 11th defendant to plead guilty in the case, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Joel Casey. Four other conspirators have been sentenced in related cases.

Miller will be sentenced after the U.S. probation office completes a pre-sentencing report. He could receive 10 years and up to life in prison and a minimum of five years of supervised release, the U.S. attorney’s office said.