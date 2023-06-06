Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

With only several working days for the Maine Legislature remaining, I am urging all legislators to take careful note of their position as elected representatives of the citizens of Maine. In particular I would like to address the Judiciary Committee as they await the work session on LD 1619, “An Act to Improve Maine’s Reproductive Privacy Laws.”

Never in my memory did I ever see such an outpouring of activism by the Maine citizenry in making their opinions known about the proposed legislation.

On May 1, Mainers from all over our great state, appeared before the Judiciary Committee to testify. The proponents testified first, followed by opponents to the legislation.

The opposition’s testimony ran right through the night ending around 7:30 a.m. the following morning, with the bulk of the testimonies shortened because there were so many citizens eager to share their personal experiences regarding the proposed law. Opponents outnumbered the proponents by over 10 to one. Truly, Mainers care about whether we allow abortion throughout all nine months.

Our representatives shouldn’t ignore the will of the people of Maine. Our future deserves better. Don’t be fooled by false compassion. Women and young girls deserve better solutions to their difficult circumstances. Let’s offer loving solutions, support and care for all concerned, born and preborn.

Linda Hardy

Hancock