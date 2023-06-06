Maine has tightened restrictions on child marriages.

A bill to raise the minimum age to marry was signed into law last week.

State law has allowed children who are 16 or 17 years old to get married so long as they have written consent from their parents or guardians or the consent of a probate judge.

The new law will continue to authorize the issuance of a marriage license to a child who is 17 years old so long as they receive parental consent. But children under 17 cannot get a marriage license. Children under age 16 were prohibited to marry under a 2019 law.

The new law will go into effect 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

These types of marriages are rare in Maine, according to the Bangor Daily News. Between 2014 and 2018, 58 Mainers below age 18 got married, according to state data. All were 16 and 17, and only four marriages were between minors.