Listeners can tune-in and pay to play their favorite song during this year’s third annual I-95 Bangor’s Classic Rock Station’s Request-a-thon for Special Olympics Maine. Radio hosts, JStew & Cori will turn total radio control over to their listeners on Friday, June 9 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Request-A-Thon tradition was created by Hampden Police Officer, Josh Ewing, whose son, “Zach Attack” participated in Special Olympics Maine for many years. Ewing has been involved and a representative for the Maine Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Maine for 24 years. The LETR engages law enforcement statewide, championing acceptance and inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities, starting first with their own communities by encompassing a variety of innovative fundraising platforms.

“In a world that is (rightfully so) beginning to truly focus on mental health and well-being, the LETR is a never-ending well of positive experiences and goodwill. The Request-A-Thon combines great musical nostalgia with fundraising and awareness for Special Olympics Maine,” said Josh Ewing.

A rotating cast of local law enforcement from surrounding departments will visit the radio station, some answering phones, taking requests, and accepting donations from listeners in the studio throughout the day. A suggested donation of $5.00 gets a classic rock and roll song on air, while a higher bargain will allow you to request a more obscure song of your choice. Last year, the on-air event raised over $4,000 for Special Olympics Maine.

“It’s our honor to use the airwaves for such a great cause. We have such a deep respect for these hard-working Special Olympians and the members of law enforcement who give their time and energy to support these athletes. It’s a pleasure to help bring awareness of all Special Olympics Maine does for these individuals and create a bridge, through music, for our listeners to get to be involved with the organization by donating and playing songs on their behalf. This event is something we look forward to every year. “

You can Tune-in to I-95’s Classic Rock Station and make a request and a donation to Special Olympics Maine on June 9 by calling the studio at 207-991-9713 or click on the “Request-A-Thon” icon on the app.

Special Olympics mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. In Maine we serve over 5000 athletes and offer 90+ events year-round at the local, state, national and international levels.