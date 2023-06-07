The Maine Crafts Association and Shop Maine Craft Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Whitney Gill as new executive director. The eighth director in the organizations’ 40-year history, Gill first joined the Maine Crafts Association as an artist and retail gallery staff member in 2013. Working across MCA & SMC programming and the greater artist community of Maine for a decade, Whitney guides our mission and vision with a deep understanding of the organizations’ history, initiatives and core values. In this critical year, Gill will continue building capacity with the MCA’s motivated Board of Directors, generous members and dedicated staff to complete Maine Crafts Association and Shop Maine Craft’s next strategic plans.