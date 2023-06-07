The Belfast City Council appointed longtime city employee Angie Crosby as its new city clerk Tuesday.

Crosby has worked as the city’s deputy clerk for nearly eight years. Officials said she demonstrated exceptional skill while covering for former City Clerk Amy Bradford during her maternity leave. She also has acted as interim city clerk since Bradford was appointed city finance director in April.

“Not everyone knew that [Bradford] had the most amazing right hand woman,” City Manager Erin Herbig said.

After reviewing 34 applications for the vacant position throughout May, the city clerk hiring committee unanimously recommended Crosby for the role. This is the latest in a string of internal hirings by the midcoast city.

The city manager’s report highlighted Crosby’s deep ties within the community and said the hiring committee was impressed by her ideas to improve the department and enhance services for the community.

“We are so excited about her vision for this office,” Herbig said.

Crosby thanked the City Council, her co-workers and her many family members in attendance before being sworn in by Bradford.

“I’m very grateful for this opportunity,” she said. “I just hope I can fill the big shoes that Amy has left.”