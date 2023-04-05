In May 18 file photo, Belfast City Clerk Amy (Flood) Belmont swears in the city’s new police chief, Robert “Bobby” Cormier, as City Manager Erin Herbig looks on. Belmont was appointed finance director and treasurer on Tuesday. Credit: Courtesy of the city of Belfast

Belfast city councilors appointed a longtime city employee as its new finance director and treasure on Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

Amy Bradford of Belmont has been the city clerk since 2014. City Manager Erin Herbig told the council that Bradford, who grew up in Belfast, is a driven, ambitious person with a background in banking who has done a lot as city clerk. She is a former branch manager at Downeast Credit Union.

“In that role she learned an incredible amount of base knowledge that will serve her very, very well in this position of finance director and treasurer,” Herbig said. “It is very exciting when we get to promote someone that already works for us into a new position with more responsibility.”

The city finance director/treasurer is responsible for handing city funds, including keeping municipal accounts up to date and balanced, and overseeing the tax collection process. The position is also responsible for assisting the city manager with the preparation of the annual budget and monitoring expenditures. The city has had an interim finance director/treasure since Feb. 9. It wasn’t immediately clear when or why the previous finance director left the role.

The city posted the opening for the finance director/treasurer position on Feb. 23. Applications closed on March 20. A total of 13 people who were qualified applied and the first round of interviews was held during the week of March 27 with five of them.

Councilor Mary Mortier, who served on the hiring committee, said that the two finalists for the position were both very strong, making for good competition.

“I’ve worked in three corporations out of New York City in a prior life and did a lot of hiring and firing and managing of people, and it’s always a very special moment when you see the lightbulb flash and know this is the right person at the right time and in the right place, and that’s Amy for this job right now,” Mortier said.

Mortier praised Bradford’s work in the clerk’s office, saying that she created an environment where the staff there are developed so they too could be promoted into higher positions within the city later.

“She is a very dedicated, quiet, strong woman who is the ultimate in organization and planning and strategy. And she is efficient and effective. And I can’t think of two more important words when you’re talking about finances and money and the importance of accuracy,” Mortier said.