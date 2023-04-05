ORONO — The University of Maine Collins Center for the Arts will host a Maine Indie Music Showcase, featuring four Maine-based bands, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

The event will include performances by headliner GoldenOak, a folk-inspired band with music rooted in the natural landscape; Gnocchi, a rock band from Orono; Midnight Breakfast, an Indi-soul sextet; and Rigometrics, a rock band from Portland.

Tickets are on sale for $20 for the public; $15 for students with MaineCard. Visit the Collins Center website to purchase tickets or for more information.