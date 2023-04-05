Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The March 28 article in the BDN about shrink wrap certainly summarized the major concerns about filling landfills and recycling. However, it missed a major alternative: reuse.

I have been reusing shrink wrap on boats for 17 years. It works great and saves a lot of money. You just have to carefully remove it every spring, occasionally patch a small hole and stretch it back over the wooden frame before the first snow.

Think of the money you can save and the benefits to the environment if people do this. Try it!

Roy Hitchings

Camden