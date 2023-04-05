AUGUSTA — Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation’s Administrator, Megan Stevenson, announced that Celebrate the Outdoors for Health Day will be held at the Augusta Center for Health & Rehabilitation on Saturday, April 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.

“This is an invitation to our residents, their families, and people of all ages in the Greater Augusta area to celebrate the outdoors with us. We’ll be launching our new Senior Ranger program, an initiative to enrich the lives of our residents by creating opportunities for nature-based experiences and ensure inclusivity of access to outdoor spaces at the Center,” Stevenson said.

The center’s planned activities include a mascot rendezvous with Smokey Bear accompanied by a Maine Forest Service ranger and Augustus the Moose, representative of the University of Maine at Augusta, as well as Kennebec Kenny, Augusta Center’s health-promoting, weather-prognosticating groundhog mascot.

Visitors can stop by for a boot tossing activity with the L.L.Bean Bootmobile. On the road since 2012, it will be making tracks to the Center to help promote a healthy, outdoor lifestyle to people of all ages.

Visitors can try their hand at kid-friendly axe throwing, horseshoes, and cornhole, and are invited to take a tour of the Center’s outdoor activity spaces including a wheelchair accessible trail, community gardens, bird feeding and wildlife observation stations, Camp Kennebec amphitheater and outdoor education area, and newly installed weather forecasting station.

Visitors will be invited inside where residents will be hosting a Senior Ranger Bake Sale, with proceeds supporting the resident activity fund. The goal is to use these funds to construct an interactive, interpretive kiosk on the nature trail.

For more information, please contact Keith Smith, director of life enrichment, by email at kesmith@nathealthcare.com or call 207-623-6849.



Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation is a skilled nursing facility operated under the guidance of National Health Care Associates (National), a leading provider of long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. For more information about Augusta Center, National, and its affiliate centers, visit http://www.NHCA.com.