Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

If Donald Trump thinks the Manhattan district attorney lacks solid evidence to support the indictment, all Trump has to do is demand a speedy trial. Trump has an absolute constitutional right to demand a speedy trial. If Trump demands a speedy trial, the trial where the DA would bear the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt could begin in a week or so.

Trump would have the right to confront the evidence against him, as well as introduce his own evidence, including testifying if he so chooses. If Trump fails to demand a speedy trial, I think it will be because he knows that there is in fact evidence against him for which he will need time to prepare a defense.

Phil Worden

Bar Harbor