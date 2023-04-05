Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

It is undeniable that we are in a time of unrest here in the United States, politically, socially and fiscally. But that does not mean that we cannot — or should not — look outside of ourselves.

Sometimes in order to resolve issues that feel local, it is crucial to look at the bigger picture — the cause and effect.

At first, I was incredibly unaware as to the symbiotic nature of one nation’s economy to another, but since becoming a writer for the Borgen Project, I have learned a great deal.

I learned that all but 5 percent of the world’s consumers exist outside of the U.S. and many of the fastest growing economies are in the developing world. Many leaders of major corporations, including Pfizer, DuPont, Land O’Lakes and more, believe that it is in the best fiscal interest of their companies for the U.S. to address global poverty and increase aid spending.

As the former CEO of Land O’Lakes, Chris Policinski, said: “From an economic perspective, what happens in one country has ripple effects throughout the world.”

When the economies of other countries stabilize, the U.S. sees a profit increase. That’s a fact. It is important to remember that for individual success to be possible, we must reach balance as a whole, and that starts with aid for those in need.

Stella J. Tirone

Freedom