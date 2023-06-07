A Brunswick man is missing.

Lesley Birmingham, 75, was last seen leaving his Bostwick Road home about 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Birmingham was driving a silver Toyota Tacoma with Florida plates reading “68KQH,” Moss said early Wednesday morning.

Birmingham, who has cognitive issues, was accompanied by a large cream-colored golden doodle.

Moss described Birmingham as a white man, standing 6 feet tall, weighing 175 pounds and having gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and red baseball hat.

Anyone with information about Birmingham’s whereabouts can call the Brunswick Police Department at 207-721-4301 and ask for Officer Huber.